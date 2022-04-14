Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0639 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and $411,231.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.71 or 0.07504198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.99 or 1.00053945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041148 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

