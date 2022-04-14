Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $801,876.03 and approximately $15,529.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,124,090 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

