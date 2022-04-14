Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $42,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $104.84. 148,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

