RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) VP Patrick S. Bannon Sells 6,306 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROLLP opened at $95.63 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $126.88.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

