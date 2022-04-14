RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 60,346 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $59.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $600.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.