Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $115.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RETA stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

