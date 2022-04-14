Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.73

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.73 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86). Record shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 91,843 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.66. The company has a market cap of £134.76 million and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

