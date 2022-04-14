ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and $26,315.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,009.69 or 0.99951422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00255013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00370518 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00115389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137179 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

