RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.