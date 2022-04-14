RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Down 1.1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 43,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$76.36 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.
About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)
