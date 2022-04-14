Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Trading Up 38.1%

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) was up 38.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 102,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 17,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

About Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.