Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Redwire has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,767,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

