Redwood Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 122.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,058,000 after buying an additional 417,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.70. 1,169,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.94. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,735 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

