Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $16.35 on Thursday, hitting $239.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,114,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average of $216.12. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of -232.87 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.