Redwood Investments LLC Sells 885 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. 3,458,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,388. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

