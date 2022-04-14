Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Regency Centers worth $46,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Regency Centers by 820.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

