REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.11 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

