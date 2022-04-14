Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $170,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

