Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.98) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,733. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.