Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

