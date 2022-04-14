Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unicharm Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Unicharm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get Unicharm alerts:

UNICY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

About Unicharm (Get Rating)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.