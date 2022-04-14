Reviewing GeoVax Labs (GOVX) & The Competition

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GeoVax Labs to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeoVax Labs and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs Competitors 6050 20577 42965 855 2.55

GeoVax Labs currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 861.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 94.38%. Given GeoVax Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $390,000.00 -$18.57 million -0.34 GeoVax Labs Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.86

GeoVax Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GeoVax Labs. GeoVax Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -4,823.64% -119.05% -104.52% GeoVax Labs Competitors -4,347.25% -115.17% -11.41%

Volatility and Risk

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoVax Labs rivals beat GeoVax Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.