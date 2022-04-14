Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 340.9% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

