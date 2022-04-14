Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Cap of $47.85 Million

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $47.85 million and $569,760.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00104499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

