Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rezolute, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drug therapies for metabolic and orphan diseases. The Company’s products include AB101, RZ358, RZ402 and RZ602 which are in clinical stage. Rezolute, Inc., formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc., is based in LOUISVILLE, United States. “

Get Rezolute alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rezolute (RZLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.