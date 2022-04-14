RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $5.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.65 and the lowest is $5.19. RH posted earnings per share of $4.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $353.22 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $313.85 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in RH by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

