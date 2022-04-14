RH (NYSE:RH) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RH by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 4.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RH stock opened at $353.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.41. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 1 year low of $313.85 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

