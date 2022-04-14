Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 109,758 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REPX traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 161,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,217. The stock has a market cap of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently -24.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

