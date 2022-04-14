Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 20,800 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,707 shares in the company, valued at $16,093,935.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

RKT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

