Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.