Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RMCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
