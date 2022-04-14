Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 291,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

