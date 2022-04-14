Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after buying an additional 517,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.