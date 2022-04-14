Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.60

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.60 and last traded at C$74.60, with a volume of 1121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.58.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.40.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

