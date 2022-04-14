Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

