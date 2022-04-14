Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$61.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.54. Stelco has a one year low of C$28.62 and a one year high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

