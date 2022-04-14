Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

