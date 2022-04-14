Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
