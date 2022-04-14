SafeCapital Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $10,268.27 and approximately $10.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 229.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

