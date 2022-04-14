SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 113,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,904 shares.The stock last traded at $64.13 and had previously closed at $64.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,719,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,079 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

