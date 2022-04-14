salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 282,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,893,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,199,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,950,000 after buying an additional 89,275 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.41. 5,121,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,396,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

