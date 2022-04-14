Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

