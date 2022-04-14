Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 2,975,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STOSF remained flat at $$5.93 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

