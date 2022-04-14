Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 2,975,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STOSF remained flat at $$5.93 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.
About Santos (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (STOSF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.