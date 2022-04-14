SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.11.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

