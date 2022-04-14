Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 246.2% in March

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 522.8 days.

SCFLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.15) to €6.00 ($6.52) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.00 ($8.70) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

