Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 647 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $283.72. 2,783,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $236.90 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

