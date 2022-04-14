Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.31. 1,365,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

