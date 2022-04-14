Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 8,202,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

