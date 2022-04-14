Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,645,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

