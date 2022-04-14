Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 118,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:APTS remained flat at $$24.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,858. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

