Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 154,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

