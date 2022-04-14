Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 8,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,507. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83.

